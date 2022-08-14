Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
China /  Science

7 dead in southwestern China tourist spot as mountain rains trigger flash flood

  • Water flow in lower reaches of river in Pengzhou city increased in just 10 to 20 seconds, state-owned China National Radio reports
  • Extreme weather is affecting huge swathes of China, with torrential downpours or heatwaves forecast for various regions

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:01pm, 14 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE