Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo
7 dead in southwestern China tourist spot as mountain rains trigger flash flood
- Water flow in lower reaches of river in Pengzhou city increased in just 10 to 20 seconds, state-owned China National Radio reports
- Extreme weather is affecting huge swathes of China, with torrential downpours or heatwaves forecast for various regions
Visitors scramble to leave the area after authorities issued an imminent heavy rain warning in Pengzhou, Sichuan. Photo: Weibo