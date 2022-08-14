Shanghai will reopen all schools including kindergartens, primary and middle schools on September 1, after months of Covid-19 closures. All teachers and students must undergo nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus before leaving campus every day, the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission said in announcing the reopening on Sunday. The commission also called on teachers and students to carry out a 14-day “self health management” within the city ahead of the school reopening. Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March, weeks before it imposed a two-month lockdown to combat the city’s worst Covid-19 outbreak. Some high school and middle school students were allowed return to classrooms in June, while most of the rest continued home study for the remainder of the semester. The announcement on schools reopening brings great relief to many residents but fears about further lockdowns persist, as China vows to stick to its dynamic zero policy, which requires all positive cases and their close contacts to undergo quarantine. On Saturday, videos circulating on Chinese social media showed customers pushing past security guards and running out of an Ikea mall in central Shanghai in panic, as an announcement blared over its sound system saying the mall was being locked down due to Covid-19 contact tracing. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the videos but Ikea customer service said on Sunday the mall was shut due to coronavirus curbs. Ikea did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. Shanghai, the most populous city in China, reported five new local Covid-19 infections, all asymptomatic, for Saturday, while 2,467 domestically transmitted cases were reported nationwide. It has extended its weekly Covid-19 test requirement as well as free testing until the end of September in a bid to keep the virus in check, authorities announced. Covid lockdown leaves tens of thousands of Chinese tourists trapped The southern province of Hainan is now China’s worst-hit region, with 494 symptomatic cases and 846 asymptomatic cases reported for Saturday. Chinese vice-premier Sun Chunlan, the top official leading the country’s fight against Covid-19, urged Hainan to achieve zero cases at the community level as soon as possible, state media reported. She inspected several places on the island on Saturday, including Sanya Phoenix International Airport.