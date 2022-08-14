A tourist undergoes security checks before catching her flight home at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Hainan. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top Covid official says authorities working to let tourists stranded in Hainan go home
- Vice-premier Sun Chunlan says around 150,000 visitors have been stranded in Hainan and says other provinces should not stop them returning home
- Hainan has seen thousands of cases this month, with other popular tourist sites also seeing a surge in positive tests
