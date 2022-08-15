A stranded tourist checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 14. Photo: Xinhua
A stranded tourist checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 14. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

In China’s Covid-hit tropical paradise, stranded tourists grapple with cancelled flights, rule changes

  • More than 27,000 of 150,000 stranded visitors have gone back as of Sunday, Hainan provincial authorities say
  • Flight uncertainties add to worries for trapped tourists, along with new pre-departure quarantine and multiple negative test requirements

Kate ZhangNick Yang
Kate Zhang and Nick Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:10pm, 15 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A stranded tourist checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 14. Photo: Xinhua
A stranded tourist checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 14. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE