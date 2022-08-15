A stranded tourist checks in at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 14. Photo: Xinhua
In China’s Covid-hit tropical paradise, stranded tourists grapple with cancelled flights, rule changes
- More than 27,000 of 150,000 stranded visitors have gone back as of Sunday, Hainan provincial authorities say
- Flight uncertainties add to worries for trapped tourists, along with new pre-departure quarantine and multiple negative test requirements
