China overtook the US in 2016 to become the global leader in the number of scientific papers published, according to Science magazine. Photo: Shutterstock
China beats US in most-cited science papers, moving to top of new rankings: report
- China accounts for 27.2 per cent of the world’s most-cited papers, while the US contributes 24.9 per cent, according to report
- The idea that Chinese research is lacking in quality, though abundant in quantity, is ‘short-sighted’, says policy expert
