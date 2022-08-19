Taiwan is looking at ways to reach its renewable energy goals, including subsidising rooftop solar panels and buying back the power produced by them. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan farmers find space for solar to meet renewable energy targets without sacrificing scarce land
- The use of ‘distributed’ solar – panels on walls and rooftops – is increasingly popular in regions where land is at a premium
- While trying to decarbonise, governments around the world are trying to avoid conflict with farmers and prevent further agricultural and biodiversity loss
