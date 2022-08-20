Low water levels in the Yangtze River amid a heatwave warning in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Reuters
China heatwave and drought to continue, with power supply hit, shipping halted and crops at risk
- About 4.5 million sq km, or half of China’s total area, is in the grip of extreme high temperatures
- Farmers are worried about the autumn harvest amid a nationwide drought alert, as a power crunch shuts factories and sparks supply chain worries
Low water levels in the Yangtze River amid a heatwave warning in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Reuters