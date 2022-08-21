Scientists in China effectively tamed blooming algae in one of the country’s largest lakes this summer, using a new technology to “sterilise” it, the Ministry of Science and Technology’s official newspaper reported. Lake Tai, China’s third largest freshwater lake, spans 2,250 sq km across Jiangsu and Zhejiang, the wealthiest and most densely populated provinces on the eastern coast. It had been troubled for decades by an explosive growth of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, which thrived on the waste water dumped into the lake by the surrounding cities, factories and farms. What China must do to clean up its act on waste water But a special boat developed by Cong Haibing, a professor at Yangzhou University’s College of Environmental Science and Engineering, was able to reduce the concentration of floating algae in Lake Tai by more than 80 per cent, the official Science and Technology Daily reported. The drone-guided boat is able to approach an algae colony as soon as it appears on the lake surface and implement a “birth control” technique that requires no drugs or chemicals, Cong told the paper. “In order to remain suspended on the water surface to receive light for growth and reproduction, cyanobacteria have evolved a tiny air pocket in their bodies to provide buoyancy,” the professor was quoted as saying. The boat has equipment to crush those air pockets, causing the cyanobacteria to sink to the bottom of the lake and eventually perish. The algae will not die immediately, but “wither away in the dim, dark [underwater] environment”. “This is equivalent to a sterilisation operation,” said Cong. In a paper published in domestic peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science and Technology in 2020, Cong and government officials with the Wuxi Cyanobacteria Control Office likened their new approach to China’s former family planning programme, or one-child policy, which is believed to have reduced the country’s population by over 400 million over the last four decades. The experiment carried out this summer proved the technology worked, and the “birth control” programme for Lake Tai has now officially been launched. A bigger vessel will be built to fight algae bloom problems in other, even larger bodies of water, according to Cong and his project team. Blue-green algae is one of the oldest life forms on Earth, going back as many as 3.5 billion years. It can feed on almost anything that contains nitrogen and phosphorus. Thanks to humans, its favourite food sources now also include urban waste water, industrial pollutants and agricultural fertilisers. Algae bloom caused by cyanobacteria plagues both developed and developing countries worldwide. Hot, sunny weather triggers explosive growth, which can reduce oxygen levels in the water and produce large amounts of toxins harmful to both animals and humans. Existing methods to fight algae bloom include physical removal or chemical poisoning, but these processes are costly and can harm the environment. Moreover, they are often ineffective. The biggest difference between the new technology and previous algae bloom control methods was that the pressure that eliminated the air pockets did not kill the organism, Cong and his colleagues said in their 2020 paper. After losing the air pocket, the algae would continue to live for days at the bottom of the lake, but reproduce much more slowlyrate - about 1 per cent of the normal rate - because they cannot obtain sufficient energy from the sun for photosynthesis. “This can be called ‘family planning’ for cyanobacteria,” Cong said in the paper. “The implementation of ‘family planning’ in the early stages of cyanobacteria growth can restrain the blooms in the budding state, and play a multiplier effect with half the effort,” he explained. Chinese scientists develop a low-cost sponge that can suck water from air Cong’s boat used two large water tanks to treat the bloom. The lake water is sucked into the tanks using a small 500-watt pump before the water pressure is increased to force the membrane of the algae’s air pocket to break apart. The boat is able to operate on a small budget as it consumes only 0.005 kilowatt hours of electricity to process one cubic metre of water containing blue-green algae, the researchers said. “The technology is energy-saving, environmentally friendly and efficient. It is in line with the social development trend of ecological civilisation, and has good application prospects,” they said. The China-born scientist making waves in water purification tech Cong and local officials involved in the programme could not be immediately reached for comment. The Post could not find a third-party evaluation of the overall environmental impact of the programme in Lake Tai. The Chinese government ended the one-child policy in 2016 due to a sharp decline in birth rates. Couples are now encouraged to have three children to maintain the basic growth in population, which is expected to fall for the first time this year, a decade earlier than previous estimates.