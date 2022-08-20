The Chinese government has promoted the use of traditional medicine to treat Covid. Photo: Shutterstock
Traditional Chinese Medicine can’t stop you getting Covid-19, says renowned expert Zhong Nanshan
- Zhong has long been an advocate for TCM but he told a conference that currently no drug has been proven to prevent people becoming infected by the virus
- His comments follow a controversy after a leading online health platform was suspended soon after questioning the benefits of traditional treatments
