Cracked mud in the Poyang, China’s largest freshwater lake, which has shrunk to a fraction of its size. Photo: AFP
China heatwave and drought: digging after dark to feed crops as largest lake runs dry
- Trenches being dug to keep water flowing after shrunk Poyang Lake sees farmland irrigation channels cut off
- Crews can only work after dark as the daytime heat across large parts of China hits record levels
