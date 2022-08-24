Brutal heatwaves have ravaged a vast swathe of China for 70 days straight, as half the country’s landmass endures its longest sustained period of extreme high temperatures in six decades. Sustained temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded in many places along the Yangtze, the world’s third longest river, where record low water levels have disrupted cargo traffic and hit power output. There is also a nationwide drought alert in force, for the first time in nearly a decade. How severe is the heatwave? The national weather bureau on Tuesday issued a red alert, the most severe warning on a four-tier system, for the 12th day on the trot, state news agency Xinhua reported. More than 900 million people in at least 17 provinces have been affected by the extreme weather, from southwestern Sichuan to coastal Jiangsu and Zhejiang in the east, as well as top commercial hub Shanghai. Several heatstroke cases and at least two deaths have been reported. Animals are also suffering. An eagle overcome by the heat was reported to have plunged into the Yangtze near the eastern city of Nanjing, while in southwestern Chongqing, firefighters had to hose down dehydrated pigs packed into the back of a truck. However, respite may be at hand, with meteorologists forecasting cold air to blow in from the north by Thursday. How bad is the drought situation? About half of China’s landmass is reeling under a severe drought, with the Yangtze River having receded to its lowest level since records began in 1865. Entire sections and dozens of tributaries have dried up, affecting shipping and hydropower generation, with drinking water supplies at risk for more than 400 million people. Wildfires were reported in at least four districts of the sprawling Chongqing municipality, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,500 people. As many as 5,000 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze. Local papers reported on Monday that the fires had been “successfully suppressed” and an investigation into the cause had been launched. On Friday, China issued its first nationwide drought alert in nine years, as government officials continued to cite global climate change as the cause of the extreme weather . The drought comes at a critical time for rice, soybean and other water-intensive crops ahead of the autumn harvest, raising fears of reduced grain output. Why does extreme weather happen? With heatwaves also raging across Europe and the US, scientists are pointing out the role of climate change in making extreme weather events more frequent and intense. Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events. A United Nations scientific report last November warned that any dangerous heatwave that previously would have occurred in a given region once every 50 years would strike every five years if the global temperature increased by 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century. At 4 degrees of warming, this would occur almost annually. Why has the Yangtze River basin been hit hard? The Yangtze basin has endured searing temperatures for more than two months, and the lowest summer rainfall since 1961. A direct cause was a huge and stable subtropical high over a vast area of the basin and southeastern provinces, Xu Xiaofeng, former head of the China Meteorological Administration, was quoted by Shanghai-based National Business Daily as saying. What has Beijing done so far? Authorities have earmarked 210 million yuan (US$30.7 million) of disaster relief funds from central government coffers to support drought relief work in seven provinces. The agriculture ministry has dispatched working groups and scientific and technological teams to major grain and vegetable producing regions to provide guidance on drought relief for farmland. Is this the start of a new normal? Yes. Scientists widely expect extreme weather such as severe heatwaves, drought, floods and tornadoes to hit more often globally. Xu, the former CMA chief, forecast such heatwaves to be more frequent and fiercer, at least in the coming decade. Can anything be done to change the trend? Scientists say a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions can help. China has vowed to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, with the total peaking no later than 2030. China and the US, as the world’s top greenhouse emitters, had previously highlighted the fight against global warming as an area where they could still work together. However, Beijing decided to suspend climate cooperation with the US after relations further soured this month following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which the Chinese had repeatedly warned against.