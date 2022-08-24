Beijing scientists using a gallium-based liquid metal electrode say it played a role similar to the peripheral nerve. They hope their experiment leads to eventual treatment of neural disease and has the potential to become an artificial peripheral nerve. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists use liquid metal to create ‘X-rat’ in the hope of treating humans with nerve damage
- Implant is designed to work as an electrode, providing a possible solution for artificial nerve therapy and brain-computer interface, say Beijing researchers
- Liquid metal has unique physical properties – the malleability of a fluid and the outstanding conductivity of metal
