Beijing scientists using a gallium-based liquid metal electrode say it played a role similar to the peripheral nerve. They hope their experiment leads to eventual treatment of neural disease and has the potential to become an artificial peripheral nerve. Image: Shutterstock
Beijing scientists using a gallium-based liquid metal electrode say it played a role similar to the peripheral nerve. They hope their experiment leads to eventual treatment of neural disease and has the potential to become an artificial peripheral nerve. Image: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists use liquid metal to create ‘X-rat’ in the hope of treating humans with nerve damage

  • Implant is designed to work as an electrode, providing a possible solution for artificial nerve therapy and brain-computer interface, say Beijing researchers
  • Liquid metal has unique physical properties – the malleability of a fluid and the outstanding conductivity of metal

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing scientists using a gallium-based liquid metal electrode say it played a role similar to the peripheral nerve. They hope their experiment leads to eventual treatment of neural disease and has the potential to become an artificial peripheral nerve. Image: Shutterstock
Beijing scientists using a gallium-based liquid metal electrode say it played a role similar to the peripheral nerve. They hope their experiment leads to eventual treatment of neural disease and has the potential to become an artificial peripheral nerve. Image: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE