Chinese scientists used a wind tunnel to test a plasma device - a bright, yellow membrane strip covering the front of the aircraft. Photo: Low Speed and High Reynolds Aeronautics Laboratory, AVIC Aerodynamics Research Institute
Chinese scientists used a wind tunnel to test a plasma device - a bright, yellow membrane strip covering the front of the aircraft. Photo: Low Speed and High Reynolds Aeronautics Laboratory, AVIC Aerodynamics Research Institute
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists create a ‘plasma shower’ to improve stealth bomber performance

  • The device can stimulate air flow and increase the lift coefficient of an aircraft by nearly a third, preventing the aircraft from stalling, say researchers
  • China is developing plasma technology for other applications, including attitude control of hypersonic aircraft and to improve invisibility to radar

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 26 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese scientists used a wind tunnel to test a plasma device - a bright, yellow membrane strip covering the front of the aircraft. Photo: Low Speed and High Reynolds Aeronautics Laboratory, AVIC Aerodynamics Research Institute
Chinese scientists used a wind tunnel to test a plasma device - a bright, yellow membrane strip covering the front of the aircraft. Photo: Low Speed and High Reynolds Aeronautics Laboratory, AVIC Aerodynamics Research Institute
READ FULL ARTICLE