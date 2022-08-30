The southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen has closed subway stations, banned restaurant dining and locked down shopping malls to battle a fresh coronavirus outbreak caused by a number of Omicron subvariants. The outbreak began last week and most of the cases have been caused by the subvariant BF.15, the first time the strain has been detected in mainland China. But Jin Dong-yan, a virologist from the University of Hong Kong, said the subvariant was much the same as other Omicron strains and control measures would not vary. “[The subvariant] is not a concern, it is very similar to other BA.5 subvariants,” Jin said. Shenzhen health authorities reported 35 new cases on Tuesday, 24 of them with symptoms. There is no official total for the outbreak so far. Six of the new cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed cases, 14 were detected through the screening of high-risk groups, three were detected when they sought treatment from doctors, and 12 cases were picked up through community screening. There were also five imported positive cases, three of them symptomatic. Apart from BF.15, three other Omicron variants – BA.5.2, BA.5.2.1 and BA.2.2 – were found among the cases. Shenzhen authorities said the recent infections could be caused by imported cases, but did not specify where they might have come from. Lu Hongzhou, head of Shenzhen Third People’s Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, said he would not rule out that the new subvariant spread to Shenzhen from Hong Kong. “BF.15 is a sublineage from BA.5.2.1 and it has high similarity with a genome sequence uploaded by the Hong Kong government [to a Covid-19 genome database] in July.” Lu said the subvariant was rarer in other parts of the world and more research was needed into its severity and clinical characteristics. He also said the strain might have a high potential the break through vaccinations and immunity from previous infections. Jin said since most people on the mainland had not infected with Covid-19 and the strain’s ability to reinfect former patients should not be a major concern. Hong Kong leader to pursue reopening of border with mainland China on trip In response to the cases, four major districts in Shenzhen – Luohu, Futian, Longgang, and Longhua – banned dining at restaurants from Tuesday. Most Shenzhen residents will now have to take nucleic acid tests daily, although many were already having tests every other day as part of the city’s constant battle to stamp out flare-ups. The city has also shut down 24 subway stations, altered some bus routes and suspended services at fever clinics in five public hospitals for disinfection. High-risk groups such as food couriers and personnel who administer Covid-19 tests will be monitored constantly. Shenzhen is under huge pressure to ensure the cases would not spill to other parts of the country. Outside Shenzhen, only one other community case was reported in Guangdong province on Tuesday. It was in Dongguan and the person was asymptomatic. Jin, from HKU, said the new wave would have little impact on any decision to reopen the mainland border with Hong Kong. “It is not an issue about science,” he said, referring to the mainland’s zero-Covid policy. But the continuous closures and partial lockdowns have battered business, especially retailers who once relied on customers from Hong Kong. The jittery atmosphere was evident on Monday when Luohu Commercial City, once a popular destination for Hong Kong shoppers, imposed a snap shutdown over fears of virus carriers among the few people who were there. A security guard shouted at the customers to leave the largely empty building: “Go now. Don’t get locked in!” Retailer Zhuo Meihua, who has been working at the mall for over 10 years, said the shopping centre was bustling before the pandemic. “We had lots of foreigners and Hongkongers here, especially Hongkongers, sometimes they came twice a day to shop,” said Zhuo, who sells bags, shoes, watches, electronics and other accessories. In the past, shop rents were 20,000 yuan (US$2,900) a month and interested vendors might need to wait more than six months for a spot. Since the border closed in 2020, business had gradually fallen and only a third of the shops were still operating, she said. The building managers waived the monthly rent, and shop owners that remained only paid a 1,500 yuan monthly management fee to stay. But business was still tough. “We haven’t been making money at all in recent years,” Zhuo said. “Due to logistics strains, we haven’t been able to restock as easily. Besides, there are no buyers.”