Basic research accounted for 6.5 per cent of China’s overall R&D expenditure last year, as the country moved closer to its goal of 8 per cent by 2025. In all, the country spent 182 billion yuan (US$26.4 billion) on basic research in 2021, an increase of nearly 24 per cent from the previous year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. The growth rate was well above the 9.8 per cent increase from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, basic research accounted for 6.01 per cent of China’s overall R&D expenditure. Basic research aims to better understand the fundamentals of how nature works , such as astronomy and mathematics. It often has no immediate applications, but can form the basis of scientific and technological innovation. China spent a record 2.79 trillion yuan – or about US$441 billion – on research and development last year, an increase of more than 14 per cent over 2020. According to the US National Science Foundation, the United States spent US$708 billion on R&D in 2020. “China’s total R&D expenditure ranks second in the world. It grew from 44 per cent of that of the US in 2016 to 49 per cent in 2020,” NBS senior official Li Yin said. The statistician said China’s R&D spending grew an average of 12.3 per cent annually between 2016 and 2021, surpassing the US growth rate of 7.8 per cent, and South Korea’s growth rate of 7.6 per cent from 2016 to 2020. Li said China’s R&D expenditure accounted for 2.44 per cent of its GDP, ranking it 13th in the world. According to Unesco data, Israel led the world with a ratio of 5.4 per cent in 2020, followed by South Korea at 4.8 per cent and Sweden at 3.5 per cent. Zero-Covid ‘main constraint’ to China’s economy as manufacturing, services rock Like many countries, China’s economy has suffered in past two years as the pandemic disrupted global trade. But the Chinese government has said research funding will be increased to strengthen innovation. In 2019, the US and China together accounted for half of global R&D spending at 28 and 22 per cent respectively, according to the US National Science Foundation. The two countries are also the largest bilateral research collaborators globally. Each nation produced around 20 per cent of the world’s scholarly output over the last five years, according to science publisher Elsevier. Experimental development accounted for the biggest slice of China’s total R&D spending in 2021 at around 82 per cent, while applied research made up 11 per cent. The remaining 6.5 per cent was spent on basic research. Last year, Premier Li Keqiang said the country would boost spending on basic research, which he called “the wellspring of scientific and technological innovation”. According to the central government’s annual work report, spending on basic research would increase by 10.6 per cent in 2021, while investment in research and development will grow at an annual rate of at least 7 per cent over the next five years. Beijing leads the country in its R&D spending -to-regional-GDP ratio at 6.5 per cent, followed by Shanghai at 4.2 per cent and the northeastern port city of Tianjin at 3.7 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. A separate report released during the Pujiang Innovation Forum on Saturday showed that Beijing, Shanghai, New York, London, and Boston ranked highest as homes for top scientists among 20 major cities around the world last year.