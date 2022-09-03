The country’s fastest trains can reach speeds of 350km/h, but a new model could raise this to 400km/h. Photo: XinHua
Chinese scientists hope to smooth the path of fastest ever bullet trains, which travel at 400km/h
- The country’s fastest trains currently experience little turbulence, but higher speeds raise the risk that tiny bumps could give passengers motion sickness
- Raising the sleepers that support the rails can counteract this effect, but an engineer warns that this seemingly simple solution could prove tricky in reality
