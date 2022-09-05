Taiwan is opening up further in response to pre-pandemic border measures resuming elsewhere in the world. Photo: EPA-EPE
Coronavirus: Taiwan to resume visa-free entry for some countries in latest reopening move
- Visitors from the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Taipei allies will not need a visa from next Monday
- Need for three days of quarantine and on-arrival PCR test still stands under ‘new Taiwan model’
