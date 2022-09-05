At Zhongguancun No 1 Primary School in Haidian district of Beijing, students attend class with masks. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: students in China face another unpredictable school year amid outbreaks and strict measures
- Many schools delayed the semester start due to outbreaks, and even for those resuming on time, remote learning, mask mandates and Covid tests remain
- For one mother, daily testing of her high-school aged daughter is less disruptive to learning than an outbreak that forces students to learn online
At Zhongguancun No 1 Primary School in Haidian district of Beijing, students attend class with masks. Photo: Xinhua