A mechanical arm retrieves a fragile artefact from the seabed during an archaeological survey of the South China Sea by Chinese marine researchers. Photo: CCTV
Chinese scientists retrieve ancient ships from depths of South China Sea
- Pottery, porcelain and coins recovered in archaeological survey of ‘unprecedented’ scale in disputed waterway
- The items were retrieved from depths of up to 3,000 metres using mass surveillance technology which could also have a military use
A mechanical arm retrieves a fragile artefact from the seabed during an archaeological survey of the South China Sea by Chinese marine researchers. Photo: CCTV