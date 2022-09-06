The device uses electrolysis to split captured water into oxygen and hydrogen. Image: Shutterstock
Scientists say their device can pull water from the air to create green hydrogen
- The device can be used in an arid environment where relative humidity is as low as 4 per cent – meaning liquid water isn’t needed, according to international team
- It uses porous materials soaked in electrolytes to absorb moisture then splits the water into hydrogen and oxygen, and it can be powered by excess renewable energy
