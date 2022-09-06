China aims to send an astronaut to the moon before 2030. Photo: AP
‘Complete success’: China tests powerful rocket engine for moon landing

  • Chinese space authorities say the engine will be used in future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond
  • It has more than twice the thrust of US competitor to be used in Nasa-led Artemis missions

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:58pm, 6 Sep, 2022

