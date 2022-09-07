Chinese scientists who have been developing an inhaled Covid-19 treatment from monoclonal antibodies say it is a more effective delivery method than injection. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Chinese scientists who have been developing an inhaled Covid-19 treatment from monoclonal antibodies say it is a more effective delivery method than injection. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Chinese scientists say their inhaled antibody treatment can conquer Omicron strains

  • Chongqing Medical University team isolated 58G6, a potent neutralising monoclonal antibody, from recovered Covid-19 patients and tested it against virus
  • Study leader says the inhaled antibodies ‘have a strong application for the control of current and possible future mutant strains of Omicron’

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese scientists who have been developing an inhaled Covid-19 treatment from monoclonal antibodies say it is a more effective delivery method than injection. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Chinese scientists who have been developing an inhaled Covid-19 treatment from monoclonal antibodies say it is a more effective delivery method than injection. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
READ FULL ARTICLE