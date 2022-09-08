Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaking in Hong Kong at a human genome conference in November 2018, the same month he revealed his work on gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang
He Jiankui, creator of world’s first gene-edited babies, seeks Chinese funding for DNA synthesiser
- Controversial scientist freed this year from jail for illegal medical practices has relocated to Beijing for US$7.2 million project
- ‘Biggest use of the DNA synthesiser I plan to make is for information storage’, says former Shenzhen-based professor
Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaking in Hong Kong at a human genome conference in November 2018, the same month he revealed his work on gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang