China built the world’s largest piston-driven shock wind tunnel in Mianyang, Sichuan. The facility can simulate flight conditions at 11.5km per second, or more than 33 times the speed of sound for hypersonic weapon research and space programs. Photo: Hypervelocity Aerodynamics Institute, China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre
China’s record-breaking wind tunnel goes Mach 33 thanks to Australian invention
- The world’s largest free-piston driven shock tunnel will allow China to conduct hypersonic experiments and test its space innovations
- A free-piston driven tunnel is known as a Stalker tube, named after Australian space engineer Raymond Stalker who made an engineering breakthrough
