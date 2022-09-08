The Mengtian lab module being moved to the Wenchang spaceport. The clocks and six other cabins will ride with the Mengtian to dock with the Tiangong in October. Photo: Handout
Chinese atomic clock trio bound for Tiangong space station in boost to GPS, dark matter probes

  • Devices of exceptional accuracy seen to have profound implications for GPS, national defence, deep space exploration and fundamental physics research
  • System will be about thousands of times more accurate than clocks on navigation satellites, China’s top space scientist says

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Sep, 2022

