When geologist Yang Wei first examined the moon soils brought back by China’s Chang’e 5 mission , he was fascinated by the details and variation he found. “The bright moon was a mystery for me as a kid. Now that I’m lucky enough to work with real moon samples, I wanted to share what I see with people who are curious,” he said. China’s lunar probe finds first on-site evidence of water on moon An exhibition opened on Saturday on the campus of the Central Academy of Fine Arts in northeastern Beijing, putting on display images of fine-grained particles Yang loaned the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The soils, which are smaller than a flour particle or the cross-section of a human hair, were photographed under electronic and polarised light microscopes, each image accompanied with a note on its weight, age, composition and so on. As a joint effort between the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the Institute of Computing Technology, the exhibition aims to present “the highest resolution and most readable images of lunar soil particles in human history,” the organisers said. Soils on the moon and those on earth are formed in very different ways, said Yang, who joined the Institute of Geology and Geophysics in 2010 to develop instruments for analysing moon rocks collected by the country’s space programme. While terrestrial soil is shaped by wind, water and biological activities, lunar soil is the result of constant bombardment from meteorites and cosmic particles. The Chang’e 5 soils, which were scooped from a huge volcanic complex in Oceanus Procellarum and returned to earth in December 2020, have an average size of around 50 micrometers, according to Yang. The exhibit will demonstrate four types of moon soils: basalt (lava rock), glass, breccia (a mixture of older rocks), and agglutinate (a fusion of rock, mineral, and glass fragments generated from micrometeorite bombardment). However, there will be no actual soils – only their high-resolution images – on display due to policy restrictions, Yang said. The exhibition, which is set to inaugurate this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, will last for one month before moving on to other sites in Beijing and hopefully across the country later on, he said. Despite funding shortages and Covid restrictions, the team hopes to expand the project and inspire more people, including children in China, via the combination of science, technology and art. “This is just the beginning of our show,” Yang said. In February 2021, Chang’e 5 rocks were put on display for the first time at the National Museum of China. The 100-gram rocks were put inside an artificial crystal container in the shape of an ancient Chinese wine vessel, and details of the rocks were hard to see. All the particles photographed for the upcoming exhibit belong to Chang’e 5 lunar sample No. CE5C0600YJFM00402, which has a total weight of 1.5 grams. Over 50 grams of lunar soil have been distributed by the CNSA to researchers in China, with the subsequent findings published in leading journals including Science and Nature . For instance, Chang’e 5 samples surprisingly revealed that there was still volcanic activity on the moon two billion years ago. Meanwhile, the CNSA said it has been detailing regulations to loan Chang’e 5 samples to overseas scientists. Officials who are familiar with the matter said the rules could be released by the end of this year, so the moon rocks will be travelling to and studied in labs outside China.