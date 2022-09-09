Rock and dust samples collected by China’s Chang’e-5 moon mission in 2020 have spurred the discovery of a new mineral, named Changesite-(Y), officials announced on Friday. Photo: Chinese National Space Agency Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre
Chinese scientists declare discovery of new moon mineral from lunar rock samples brought back in 2020
- Phosphate mineral Changesite-(Y) was isolated using a series of processes, including X-ray diffraction, according to China National Nuclear Corporation
- CNNC party official says team measured concentration of Helium-3, a future fusion energy source, in lunar sample for future assessment and exploration
