A Chinese team’s wearable device induces current in the skin to stimulate nerves and simulate touch. Photo: Robotics X Lab, Tencent Technology
A Chinese team’s wearable device induces current in the skin to stimulate nerves and simulate touch. Photo: Robotics X Lab, Tencent Technology
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists say new device mimics sense of touch ‘in high definition’

  • Researchers say it could make it easier for blind people to read and write, help astronauts feel through thick gloves and let avatars shake hands in the metaverse
  • The technology is part of a project by tech giant Tencent to improve user experience in films, gaming and video calls

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 2:00am, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese team’s wearable device induces current in the skin to stimulate nerves and simulate touch. Photo: Robotics X Lab, Tencent Technology
A Chinese team’s wearable device induces current in the skin to stimulate nerves and simulate touch. Photo: Robotics X Lab, Tencent Technology
READ FULL ARTICLE