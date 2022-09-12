Samples of plastic retrieved from the North Pacific Garbage Patch includes a crate with visible Japanese text, eel traps and nets, all of which originated from fishing activities. Photo: Handout
Japan and China big sources of plastic in North Pacific Garbage Patch: study
- More than three-quarters of the giant plastic mass found between Hawaii and California comes from the fishing industry, say researchers
- The Ocean Cleanup says it aims to clean up 90 per cent of floating ocean plastic by 2040, an operation that would cost around €1 billion
