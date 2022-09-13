The Chang’e-5 landing site on the moon. Photo: Chinese National Space Agency Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre
Moon particles reveal more water content than earlier estimates, thanks to the sun, Chinese study suggests
- Research led by Chinese Academy of Sciences looks at minerals brought back by China’s Chang’e 5 lunar mission from landing site
- Water concentration at sampling site is at least 170 parts per million, most of it created by solar action, team says in recent paper
