China has unveiled plans for the world’s largest pulsed-power plant, which it hopes will help it win the global race for viable nuclear fission-powered energy. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top weapons scientist says nuclear fusion power is 6 years away
- Peng Xianjue unveils plans for combined fusion-fission reactor that could make China world’s first to achieve the elusive viable energy source
- No country has so far managed to build a facility that generates more power than it uses in the fission process
China has unveiled plans for the world’s largest pulsed-power plant, which it hopes will help it win the global race for viable nuclear fission-powered energy. Photo: Bloomberg