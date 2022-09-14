Taiwan shut its border in February 2020 and banned local agencies from organising inbound and outbound tours to avoid the spread of the virus. A new guideline proposed by the island’s Tourism Bureau has been approved by health authorities but they say no steps to open the border can be taken until case numbers come down. Photo: CNA
Taiwan approves tourism guideline but health authority says border plan must wait until Covid cases drop
- Reopening is a step closer after guideline proposed by Tourism Bureau to allow travel agencies to organise inbound and outbound tours is approved
- Island warned the number of new cases will continue to rise through September and could only show signs of easing by mid-October
Taiwan shut its border in February 2020 and banned local agencies from organising inbound and outbound tours to avoid the spread of the virus. A new guideline proposed by the island’s Tourism Bureau has been approved by health authorities but they say no steps to open the border can be taken until case numbers come down. Photo: CNA