The reusable rocket engine was used for a second time in a recent launch and returned to Earth safely, its developer said. Photo: Handout
China’s reusable rocket engine tech ‘at practical stage’ after second test flight
- It was recently put to the test in a launch – the first time China had reused a rocket engine, according to its developer
- The engine can be used for vertical take-off and landing and is similar to those used by SpaceX on its Falcon 9 rockets
The reusable rocket engine was used for a second time in a recent launch and returned to Earth safely, its developer said. Photo: Handout