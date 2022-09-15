A man walks in Shanghai as Typhoon Muifa loomed on Wednesday. Shanghai grounded all flights from Pudong and Hongqiao airports, halted port operations, closed subway stations and limited speed for ground trains. Ningbo, Taizhou, and Zhoushan city were ordered to suspend classes for the day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Typhoon Muifa lashes eastern China, forcing 1.6 million people from their homes and grounding flights
- Muifa is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit Shanghai since record-keeping began in 1949 and comes after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit the region last week
- With winds of up to 125km/h, the storm brings heavy rainfall, floods in Yangtze River Delta region, giant waves in Hangzhou Bay and a reported landslide
