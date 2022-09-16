Symptoms include rashes and sores. Photo: AP
Monkeypox
China /  Science

China records first monkeypox case

  • The infected patient, who had arrived in Chongqing from overseas, developed symptoms while in Covid quarantine
  • China has been on high alert for the disease since it started spreading rapidly in Europe and the Americas earlier this year

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:36pm, 16 Sep, 2022

