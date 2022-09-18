A close up of a carved mammoth tusk for sale in China. Photo: Handout
A close up of a carved mammoth tusk for sale in China. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

HKU scientists develop quick test to tell elephant and mammoth ivory apart

  • Measuring isotopes in a one gram sample can return results within a day
  • Hong Kong banned trade in elephant ivory at end of last year

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:30am, 18 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A close up of a carved mammoth tusk for sale in China. Photo: Handout
A close up of a carved mammoth tusk for sale in China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE