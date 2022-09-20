An artist’s depiction shows Chinese scientists’ view of late Cretaceous oviraptorosaurs, hadrosaurs, and tyrannosaurs living in central China. Image: Chuang Zhao.
An artist’s depiction shows Chinese scientists’ view of late Cretaceous oviraptorosaurs, hadrosaurs, and tyrannosaurs living in central China. Image: Chuang Zhao.
Ancient eggshells show dinosaurs already dying out before asteroid strike, Chinese scientists say

  • Team finds only three species of dinosaur eggs in rock layers from the last 2 million years of Cretaceous period, showing clear drop in biodiversity
  • Volcanic eruptions in India or an asteroid strike in Mexico may have ended their reign but had dinosaurs previously lost ability to adapt to environment?

Holly Chik
Updated: 3:38am, 20 Sep, 2022

