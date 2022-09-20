A team of researchers in China is testing an engine that uses a petroleum by-product to turn coal into a hypersonic fuel. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists say coal power could slash hypersonic flight costs
- Experimental engine uses low-cost mix of carbon particles and ethylene to trigger shocks at six times the speed of sound
- Researchers expect the technology to achieve at least 20 per cent higher fuel efficiency than modern jet engines
