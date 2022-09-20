Illinois mathematician Xiao Mingqing was sentenced to a year of probation on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Probation but no jail time for China-born maths professor over tax return errors in US

  • Xiao Mingqing was earlier found guilty of tax errors and of failing to disclose a Chinese bank account in China Initiative case
  • But the Illinois mathematician was cleared of concealing his ties to China while seeking federal grant funding

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Sep, 2022

