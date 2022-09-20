Magnetic heating builds up huge pressure within the pill-like robot, creating a huge thrust that propels it along. Photo: Handout
Magnetic heating builds up huge pressure within the pill-like robot, creating a huge thrust that propels it along. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists’ powerful but soft micro robot could change the face of heart surgery

  • Soft-shelled ‘pill’ robot can be propelled along from the outside by a magnetic field, as internal liquid heats up to create never-before-seen powerful thrust
  • The robot can be used to treat or even create temporary vascular blockages for medical aims, research team says

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Magnetic heating builds up huge pressure within the pill-like robot, creating a huge thrust that propels it along. Photo: Handout
Magnetic heating builds up huge pressure within the pill-like robot, creating a huge thrust that propels it along. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE