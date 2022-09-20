Magnetic heating builds up huge pressure within the pill-like robot, creating a huge thrust that propels it along. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists’ powerful but soft micro robot could change the face of heart surgery
- Soft-shelled ‘pill’ robot can be propelled along from the outside by a magnetic field, as internal liquid heats up to create never-before-seen powerful thrust
- The robot can be used to treat or even create temporary vascular blockages for medical aims, research team says
