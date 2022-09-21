China and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a joint mission to the moon in 2026. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a joint mission to the moon in 2026. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China and United Arab Emirates agree on joint lunar rover mission

  • China’s Chang’e 7 mission, scheduled for 2026, plans to deliver the UAE’s Rashid 2 rover to the surface of the moon’s southern polar region
  • The mission hopes to explore the bottoms of craters for possible reserves of ice, a vital resource for any human habitation on the moon

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 12:11pm, 21 Sep, 2022

