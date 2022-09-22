An artist’s impression of the Qitai 110-metre telescope, expected to take six years to complete in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: Handout
China is building the world’s largest steerable telescope, called QTT
- The giant eye on the sky will be able to point in any direction over the northern hemisphere when completed in about six years
- Project led by the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory will help answer scientific questions and guide China’s space exploration
