The observations were made using the FAST telescope in Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s FAST telescope deepens mystery over cosmic blasts known as fast radio bursts

  • Observations from the telescope in Guizhou province threaten to upend scientists’ understanding of the powerful flashes from deep space
  • Researchers found a fast radio burst in a different galaxy that did not behave as expected and in a place it should not have been

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:00am, 23 Sep, 2022

