The observations were made using the FAST telescope in Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s FAST telescope deepens mystery over cosmic blasts known as fast radio bursts
- Observations from the telescope in Guizhou province threaten to upend scientists’ understanding of the powerful flashes from deep space
- Researchers found a fast radio burst in a different galaxy that did not behave as expected and in a place it should not have been
The observations were made using the FAST telescope in Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua