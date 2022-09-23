Travellers arriving in Hong Kong will now longer face mandatory hotel quarantine. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s lifting of quarantine could help mainland China map path out off zero-Covid
- The decision to end hotel quarantine for travellers has been described as overdue, but it is not expected to make much difference to case numbers
- Scientists say the mainland, which is one of the few places still to impose strict controls, will remain cautious about opening up
