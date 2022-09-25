Mass testing is one of the main measures adopted under the country’s zero-Covid policy. Photo: AFP
Chinese lab accused of concealing positive Covid test results
- The laboratory in the northern city of Shijiazhuang is under investigation for allegedly failing to alert the authorities after the case was identified
- The city endured a brief lockdown at the end of last month and continued mass testing afterwards to prevent a resurgence in cases
