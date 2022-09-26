Evidence points to need for a second and third coronavirus booster shot in China, according to a former head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Asked at a conference in Shanghai on Saturday if it would be necessary to continue to take booster doses, Gao Fu said many decisions concerning the next steps were “dynamic and based on scientific research”. “Now the existing data support taking a booster dose, the fourth or even the fifth dose, after two shots of vaccines,” Gao said. He also suggested at the conference – hosted by the Shanghai Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of Science and Technology of China – that voluntary nature of vaccination might change. “Vaccination currently follows a voluntary basis, the country will make dynamic adjustments as time goes by,” Gao said. His comments came just days after officials from the CDC published an article saying that a well-timed second booster dose was a prerequisite to exit the pandemic . In the article published on September 16, officials from the China National Immunisation Programme suggested that China needed to implement a fourth dose, or second booster, before it could ease existing Covid-19 restrictions. “Sustaining optimised protection for a safe, long-term exit of the pandemic will almost certainly require well-timed second booster doses,” they said. The experts, who included Yin Zundong, the head of the programme, said the design of the second booster dose strategy would be based on the emerging evidence of the duration of protection given by the vaccines. While many countries have shifted their pandemic strategies to live with the coronavirus, China has remained committed to a rigid zero-Covid policy that has led to massive lockdowns and Covid-19 test routines that vary depending on the city and health authority administering them. The uneven national response has led to concerns that people in more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, might be put at further risk if restrictions are abandoned. Vaccines have been regarded as a key defence, but vaccination rates for boosters remain low. As of September 7, 90 per cent of China’s total population had taken two vaccine shots, mostly domestically produced. About 86 per cent of people aged 60 and above had had two shots . However, only about 64 per cent of the population had had the first booster. The National Health Commission reported 235 new local cases and 597 asymptomatic cases on Monday. The possibility of a fourth vaccine dose has been widely discussed in China. Previously, Zhang Yuntao, chief scientist of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said research had been carried out on the effectiveness of a fourth dose. Zhang said that so far, research data showed the antibody concentrations produced after a fourth shot of the vaccine did not exceed the third shot, meaning it may not be that effective. “Given the current situation in China, it is debatable whether to fully carry out the fourth shot of vaccination at this stage,” Zhang said. In response to a rumour of possible risks of pulmonary nodules developing in patients after receiving Covid-19 vaccines, Gao, the former China CDC chief, said there was no evidence supporting a causal connection. “While scientific understanding is still developing, the plague killed half the population of Europe. Today, the pandemic has been brought under control thanks to the important role of science,” he said.