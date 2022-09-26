China’s Mars rover Zhu Rong touched down on Utopia Planitia, a large basin in the northern plains, in 2021. It is currently hibernating through the harsh Martian winter and dust storms. Photo: EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration
Chinese radar study lends weight to theory of ancient ocean on Mars
- Using ground-penetrating radar on the Zhu Rong rover, team found a layer of rocks likely to be sediment from a catastrophic flood 3 billion years ago
- No direct evidence for liquid water was found in the shallow subsurface, but scientists say possibility it exists at lower depths cannot be ruled out
