The Tianwen spacecraft unfurled the Chinese flag on Mars in May of last year, making it the first national flag on the red planet. Photo: Harbin Institute of Technology
Researchers shed light on smart tech that made Chinese flag the first on Mars
- Lightweight polymer allows national banner to ‘fly with the wind’ on red planet and is likely to be used in interplanetary travel and aerospace engineering
- Patented materials could push China ahead in space race as rival Nasa relies on heavier, more expensive components
