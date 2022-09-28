Therapies that can selectively eliminate cancer cells mean less damage to healthy cells. Image: Shutterstock
Nanomaterial found to reduce cancer stem cells in rats, Chinese study finds
- Scientists say they developed nanoparticles with good biocompatibility to target and eliminate the cells
- The treatment works by blocking the replication process of the cancer stem cells, according to co-author
