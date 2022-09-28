A reconstruction of the Xiushanosteus mirabilis shows the fish that dominated the specimens uncovered by a Chinese team researching the evolution of jaws in vertebrates. It belonged to an extinct group of armoured prehistoric fish. Credit: Heming Zhang
‘Exquisite’ Chinese fish fossils fill gaps in understanding the evolution of jaws in vertebrates
- Chinese team led by Zhu Min spent a decade hunting across China before discovering a crucial fossil depository in southern China’s Chongqing in late 2020
- Vertebrate palaeontologist John Long said the team’s discoveries rewrite ‘almost everything we know about the early history of jawed animal evolution’
